Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.2% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

