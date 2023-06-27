MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.75.

MDB opened at $379.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.54. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,667 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

