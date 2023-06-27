Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $39.21 on Friday. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Monro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

