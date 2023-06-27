Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 112,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 294,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $974.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of -0.37.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

