Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.26

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $176.65 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,415,520 coins and its circulating supply is 669,245,769 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

