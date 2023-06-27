Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

