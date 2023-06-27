Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
MSD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.