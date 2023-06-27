Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (MSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 2,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,237 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

