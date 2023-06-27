Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.10

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 137743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 606,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,950,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

