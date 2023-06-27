MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.12

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.12 and last traded at $168.07, with a volume of 120228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

MSA Safety Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -961.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Activity

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

