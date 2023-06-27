MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €234.30 ($254.67) and last traded at €235.10 ($255.54). Approximately 138,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €237.30 ($257.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($304.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($259.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €230.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.