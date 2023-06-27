Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.06. 11,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,725. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2751236 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

