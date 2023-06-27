Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Mullen Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.06. 11,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,725. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$16.43.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2751236 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
