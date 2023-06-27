Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $899.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

