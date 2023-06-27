Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and $1.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,534.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00286154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00757201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00547757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00060228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

