National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

National Research has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

National Research Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. National Research has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

In other National Research news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,707 shares of company stock worth $6,995,594. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Research by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Research by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

