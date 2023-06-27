Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:LSST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. 59,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,906,000.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

