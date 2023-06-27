Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Stories

