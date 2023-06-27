Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
