NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004815 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $105.76 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,858,054 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 925,858,054 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48298611 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $315,516,679.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

