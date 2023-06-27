Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nerdy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,321. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.19%. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

