Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Upgrade Rating Reiterated at 51job

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,271. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

