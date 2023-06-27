NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Up 8.8%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 341,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 287,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

NET Power Trading Up 9.2 %

About NET Power

(Get Rating)

NET Power Inc, a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

