New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 90.57% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.