New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.
