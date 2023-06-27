Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.19. 981,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,768 shares in the company, valued at $403,318,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,643 shares of company stock worth $231,650,962 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.73.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

