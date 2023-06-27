Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $128.09. The company had a trading volume of 305,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,672. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

