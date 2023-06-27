Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 289,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,273,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 425,082 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 83,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,195. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

