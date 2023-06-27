Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Trading Down 3.7%

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.65). Approximately 37,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.68).

Newmark Security Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 million, a PE ratio of 396.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

