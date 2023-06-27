Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,318,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,985,643 shares of company stock valued at $231,650,962. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

