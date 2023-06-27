Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Review

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.09 $1.11 billion $10.18 3.00 Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33 Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SM Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $40.82, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 41.07% 28.22% 14.53% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SM Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.