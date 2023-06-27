Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.30

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.30 and last traded at $176.56, with a volume of 20566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOVT. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

