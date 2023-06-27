NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NS. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NS opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 151.56% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 191,892 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

