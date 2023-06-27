ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ODP’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.79. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $53.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ODP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,791.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

