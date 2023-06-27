OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

