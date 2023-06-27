OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of ZI opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,071,100. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

