OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 377 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,586,345.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

