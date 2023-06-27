OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.