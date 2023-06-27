Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Insider Activity

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 33.36%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. CWM LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 801.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

