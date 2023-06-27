Optas LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. 9,678,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,925,379. The company has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a PE ratio of 467.43, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.