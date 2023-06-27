Optas LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Optas LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2,190.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,776 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Optas LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 290,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.