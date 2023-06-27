Optas LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Optas LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

NOW stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.77. 51,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,919. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $576.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 274.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.