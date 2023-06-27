Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 392,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $417.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
