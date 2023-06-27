Optas LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optas LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 392,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $417.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

