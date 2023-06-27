Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

