Orchid Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $51.95 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013788 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,717.74 or 1.00001148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05201906 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,008,563.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.