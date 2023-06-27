Oxen Price Tops $0.10 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $361,165.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,661.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.00 or 0.00760180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00552449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00061446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,661,051 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.