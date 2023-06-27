Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTYGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFTY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

