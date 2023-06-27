Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,083,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,060,201 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

