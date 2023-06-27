PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Rathi Murthy Sells 45,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PD traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,541. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

