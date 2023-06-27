PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Rathi Murthy Sells 45,000 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
NYSE PD traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,541. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
