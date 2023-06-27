Park Lawn Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PLC remained flat at C$22.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.45.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.354507 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Several research firms have commented on PLC. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$34.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

