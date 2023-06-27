Park Lawn Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PLC remained flat at C$22.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$20.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.45.
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$117.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.14 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.354507 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Park Lawn
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
See Also
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.