Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 284950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.73 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise ( CVE:PKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 32.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.28 million. Analysts predict that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

