Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 284950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.73 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.64.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.