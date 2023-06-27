Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,859,109 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

